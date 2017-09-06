Motorcyclist seriously injured in Sheffield crash

Have your say

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision at a junction in Sheffield.

A grey Nissan Micra and a white Triumph Triple R motorbike were involved in a crash on New Road, Bradfield, at the junction with Briers House Lane.

The rider of the bike, a 59-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital.

The 21-year-old woman driving the Nissan was not injured.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Just after 2.30pm on Saturday, September 2, a grey Nissan Micra and a white Triumph Triple R motorbike were involved in a collision on New Road, Bradfield, at the junction with Briers House Lane.

"The Micra had been driving along New Road, from Sheffield towards Low Bradfield, when it turned into Briers House Lane, to turn round and go back the way it came.

"The motorbike was travelling along New Road, from Sheffield, when the collision happened."

Witnesses should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.