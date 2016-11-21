Motorcyclist suffers facial and head injuries in collision

A motorcylist suffered serious head and facial injuries in a collision with a car yesterday afternoon.

The rider, in his 20s, was taken to Leeds General Infirmary and West Yorkshire Police is now appealing for information and witnesses.

It happened yesterday afternoon at 12.15pm at the junction of Thorpe Road and Acre Road in Middleton, Leeds when a Vauxhall Signum car and a Lifan motorbike collided.

Anyone who saw the motorbike before the collision or witnessed the collision is asked to contact PC 3428 Adrian Brown at SRANS East via 101.