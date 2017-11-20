Motorcyclist suffers 'potentially life threatening' injuries after Leeds collision

A motorcyclist suffered "potentially life threatening" injuries in a collision in Leeds.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the crash in Rodley at around 2.50pm yesterday.

It happened at the junction of the A6120 Horsforth New Road and Calverley Bridge, and involved a grey Yamaha motorcycle and a blue Vauxhall Corsa.

Officers said that the motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, suffered "potentially life threatening" injuries and is receiving treatment at Leeds General Infirmary.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision or who may have seen the motorcycle immediately before.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sergeant Steve Suggitt in the Eastern Area Safer Roads and Neighbourhood Support Team via 101, quoting log 1042 of November 19.