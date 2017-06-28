Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries after collision with car in Hull

A motorcyclist was knocked off his bike during a crash with a car in Hull earlier today.

Humberside Police are now seeking witnesses to the collision, which left the motorcyclist seriously injured.

A spokesman said: "We were called at 1.15pm today to reports that a car had collided with a motorcycle on Gower Road in Hull.

"The motorcyclist was knocked off his bike and suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

"The driver and passenger of the car went to hospital to be checked out but are not thought to have suffered any injuries."

Witnesses are asked to call the non-emergency number 101, quoting log 255 of 28/06/17.