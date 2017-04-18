Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash near Pateley Bridge

Police are seeking witnesses to a crash between a motorbike and a car which happened just outside Pateley Bridge.

The rider of the motorbike needed hospital treatment for injuries after the Rieju Marathon 1 motorcycle collided with a a black Citroen C2.

North Yorkshire Police today released details of the incident on the B6265 road at the entrance to Harefield Hall.

It took place on Thursday, April 6, at about 6.50pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Gary Anderson at Pateley Bridge Police Station.

Please dial 101 and select option 2, or email gary.anderson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference number 12170061931.