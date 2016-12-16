Motorcyclist taken to hospital after Leeds ring road crash

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash on the Inner Ring Road in Leeds today.

Emergency services were called at noon to the A58 where there had been a collision involving a white Honda motorbike and a black Mercedes car.

A police spokesman said the rider of the bike had been taken to Leeds General Infirmary for treatment.

Traffic delays were reported while part of the road was closed due to petrol on the carriageway.

But police said the road had reopened shortly before 2pm.