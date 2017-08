Have your say

A motorist was airlifted to hospital in Sheffield today after a crash.

Nottinghamshire Police said a car and van were involved in a crash in Blyth Road, Retford, at around 8am.

The air ambulance transported one motorist to the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield and the other was driven by a road ambulance to the Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.