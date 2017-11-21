Motorist dies after car mounts kerb and crashes in York

Have your say

A motorist has died after the car he was travelling in mounted the kerb and collided with parked vehicle in York.

The crash, on the A1079 Hull Road, happened at about 8pm on Monday.

A man in his 50s was driving a black Vauxhall Insignia when police say it mounted the kerb.

The car then collided with a parked Toyota Corolla car.

The driver of the Vauxhall was taken to York District Hospital after the crash.

But North Yorkshire Police today said he has now died of his injuries.

The force has launched an appeal for witnesses, after reports that the drive may have suffered a "medical episode" before the collision happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 12170208751.