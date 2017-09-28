Motorist dragged from car in terrifying carjacking on Sheffield street

Police in Sheffield are hunting a carjacker who dragged a driver out of a car before speeding off in the vehicle and crashing it into railings.

The incident happened in the Pitsmoor area last Saturday morning (September 23).

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Between 6.45am and 7am on Saturday 23 September, it is reported that a 70-year-old man left his house in Sedan Street, Pitsmoor, to go fishing.

"Driving his blue Ford Mondeo, he was at the junction with Carwood Road, Pitsmoor, when an unknown man approached the car asking for directions.

"As the 70-year-old lowered his window, the suspect is alleged to have forced his arm into the car removing the car keys.

"The suspect is then reported to have opened the car door, pulling the 70-year-old out of the car and assaulting him, knocking him to the ground."

The suspect then drove the car off at speed.

"A short time later, the Mondeo is reported to have crashed into railings on Gray Street, Burngreave, and the suspect is believed to have fled from the car before emergency services could arrive."

The suspect is described as being around 5ft 7ins tall, black, of medium build and in his 20s.

Detective Constable Dean Craik said: “This was an extremely nasty and unprovoked attack on an elderly man going about his day as normal.

“We’re really keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the initial robbery in Pitsmoor on Saturday morning, or anyone who may have seen someone running from the scene of the collision in Burngreave a short time later.

“Thankfully the victim was not seriously injured but it is important we identify the person responsible for this awful assault and robbery.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 253 of 23 September 2017. You can also give information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.