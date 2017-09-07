Motorist injured in aerosol can explosion in Doncaster

A motorist was injured when an aerosol can exploded in a car in Doncaster.

Firefighters called to the incident in Sheffield Road, Conisbrough, said the man sprayed an air freshener in his vehicle then lit a cigarette.

There was a blast which damaged the car and injured the man inside.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "The driver of a car has been injured following what is believed to have been an explosion after spraying an air freshener in his car and then lighting a cigarette.

"Fire crews from Edlington station in Doncaster were called to the scene on Sheffield Road in Conisbrough just after 9am on Saturday, August 26.

"The fire was out when firefighters arrived but the explosion had caused significant damage to the vehicle and resulted in the driver being injured.

"Firefighters are now warning people about the potential dangers of using aerosol cans in confined spaces and to make sure that your vehicle is well ventilated if using smoking materials."