Motorist who spotted spelling and maths blunders at Doncaster car dealership rewarded with free valet

A motorist who pointed out spelling and maths blunders advertising a Doncaster car dealership has been rewarded for his spot.

Eagle-eyed Bobby Ziyaei clocked the double mistake at the Evans Halshaw dealership off White Rose Way - where a sign for "servicing" was spelled "servicning" while another notice on a van reduced in price claimed it would save the buyer £9,890 - when the deal offered actually saves £11,860.

The notice, plastered on the side of a white van, listed the vehicle as originally being priced at £25,050, reduced to £13,190 and "saving £9,890" - when the actual saving is £11,860 - a difference of £1,970.

But now the firm has seen the funny side of the mistake and offered Bobby a complimentary valet at the dealership.

Michael Bolton, dealer principal at Evans Halshaw Renault Doncaster, said: “This is a great spot by Bobby.

"We hope this error didn’t cause too much confusion for customers, but instead showed that our offers are even better value than expected!

"We’ve passed the comments to our supplier.

"For his eagle-eyed spot, we’d like to offer Bobby a complimentary valet at our dealership and show that, whilst our proofreading may be in need of a little work, our excellent service remains second-to-none.”

Bobby, who spotted the mistakes at the Renault dealer said: "Really bad spelling and bad maths on the van too.

"I drove round Ten Pound Walk and back just to make sure it wasn't me who read it wrong!"