Motorway closed after car flips over central reservation in multi-car smash

Part of the M62 Westbound is currently closed due to a multi vehicle crash.

Police have announced the closure on the Westbound side of the M62 near Wakefield between junctions 31 and 30.

West Yorkshire Police said: "M62 Update - West bound currently closed for recovery of vehicles, which is ongoing. Lane 3 east closed due to 1 vehicle being on the central reservation. "We hope to reopen as soon as possible"

A car has flipped over the central reservation of the motorway and several other vehicles have been seriously damaged in the incident.

It is not yet known if anyone is seriously injured.

More to follow.