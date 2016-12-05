Move complete for Addleshaw Goddard

International law firm Addleshaw Goddard has completed the relocation of all its staff to its new state-of-the-art premises in Leeds city centre.

The firm has completed its move to 3 Sovereign Square, a landmark new development located opposite its old offices on Sovereign Street.

Addleshaw Goddard has been active in Leeds since 1775 and has signed a 17-year lease for new premises, with its 461 Leeds-based staff having been moved over gradually during the past few weeks.

The firm occupies three-and-a-half of the five floors within the 93,240sq ft Grade A building, while at street level there will be 10,000 sq ft of retail space, including the recently opened Caffe Nero.

Addleshaw Goddard’s new offices provide numerous new features for staff including multiple venues for video conferencing across the floors it inhabits, as well as private meeting rooms and the ability to hot desk.

The new premises will also be open plan, with partners sitting among staff, a new development that is becoming increasingly prevalent in the legal sector.

A spokesperson said: “Located just a few minutes’ walk from Leeds train station and adjacent to the new Sovereign Square landscaped gardens, 3 Sovereign Square provides a modern, collaborative working space for staff, and a first-class visitor experience for clients.”

The firm, which was once again ranked as the number one law firm in Yorkshire by number of Leeds office tier one rankings in the 2016 Legal 500, recently announced it is set to join forces with a major Scottish law firm to help increase its market share.

The partners of law firms Addleshaw Goddard and HBJ Gateley confirmed last month they were to merge.

The merger, which will see HBJ’s business, people and partners transfer to Addleshaw Goddard by June 1st 2017, will deliver stronger client and sector offerings across the whole of Great Britain.

The enlarged Addleshaw Goddard will have offices in each of the UK’s leading financial centres, more than 30 partners, more than 1,100 lawyers and a total combined fee income of £224m, ranking it 15th by UK income alone.