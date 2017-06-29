Movie magic returns to Leeds’ Millennium Square

Journey to Pride Rock, have a dance with Tracy Turnblad, explore Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory or go supersonic with Maverick and Goose when some of Hollywood’s most famous blockbusters are screened in Leeds this summer.

Film-lovers of all ages can experience the magic of the silver screen outdoors when The Film House on the Square returns to Millennium Square next month.

The event will see a specially-installed big screen showing classics Disney’s The Lion King and Hairspray on July 31 followed by Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory and Top Gun on August 1.

Originally released in 1994, The Lion King is one of the most renowned animated films of all time, with a soundtrack including The Circle of Life and Hakuna Matata. The film scooped two Academy Awards as well as inspiring an incredibly successful stage musical.

Based on the hit Broadway musical, 2007 film Hairspray stars Nikki Blonsky, John Travolta, Michelle Pfeiffer, Christopher Walken and Zac Efron.

The critically-acclaimed film was one of the most successful movie musicals of all time and the sixth highest grossing musical film in US cinema history.

Starring the late, great Gene Wilder, the brilliantly bizarre Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory was adapted from Roald Dahl’s fantastic book in 1971.

Featuring songs including The Candy Man and Pure Imagination, the film also introduced the famous Oompa Loompas to the big screen.

Finally 80s action movie Top Gun, starring Tom Cruise, is widely regarded as one of the greatest action films ever made.

Also starring Kelly McGillis and Val Kilmer, the film tells the story of a squadron of ace US fighter pilots and has grossed more than $350m worldwide since its 1986 release.

Onsite catering and refreshment options will be available on the square as part of the shows.

The screenings, organised through a partnership with Leeds Council, Leeds Film and Heart FM, will come hot on the heels of a special showing of Back to the Future on Sunday, July 30, accompanied by Opera North’s full symphony orchestra performing Alan Silvestri’s stunning musical score live.

Coun Judith Blake, leader of Leeds City Council, said: “This fabulous programme of classic films offers something for everyone and I’m sure the atmosphere at each of these screenings will be fantastic.

“Millennium Square really does come into its own in the summer, giving people a chance to enjoy an exciting and unique programme of activities right at the heart of the city centre.”

Tickets for all screenings are available from the city centre box office on 0113 376 0318 or at www.leeds.gov.uk/summerseries

BOX OFFICE

July 31

The Lion King - 2pm. Tickets £5 or £7 VIP

Hairspray - 7.15pm. Tickets £9.50 for general admission, £7.50 concessions or 11.50 VIP.

August 1

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - 2pm. Tickets £5 for general admission and £7 VIP.

Top Gun - 7.15pm. Tickets £9.50 for general admission, £8 concessions and £11.50 VIP

Call 0113 376 0318 or visit www.leeds.gov.uk/summerseries