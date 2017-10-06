MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough backs Theresa May amid leadership contest call

MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, Andrew Jones has backed Prime Minister Theresa May to retain her position following calls for a leadership challenge.

The Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury reaffirmed his support today (Friday, October 6) after it was reported former Conservative Party chairman, Grant Shapps, said a growing number of the party's MPs are supporting his push for a contest.

The BBC has reported the number of rebel MPs currently number close to 30 Tory MPs, including five former cabinet members. However this still falls short of the 48 needed to spark a contest under party rules.

Mr Jones said: "Theresa May is the right person to lead the United Kingdom. I support her to continue.

"At the general election just four months ago the Conservative party - led by Mrs May - received over 42 per cent of the popular vote. That is the highest share of the vote received by any party in over two decades.

"Mrs May has led the country calmly and with common sense as we tackle the big issues our country faces.

"As a local MP my focus is always on what is best for my constituents. The content of the Prime Minister’s speech in Manchester this week demonstrated clearly that she has a plan to make our country better for everyone. I support the Prime Minister to take that plan forward.”