MP in dentist’s chair as Genix celebrates 10 years in Yorkshire

Dental firm Genix Healthcare celebrated the 10th anniversary of its first dental practice with a visit by Alec Shelbrooke, the Conservative MP for Elmet and Rothwell.

Genix opened in Garforth, Leeds, in 2006. The company is now a nationwide dental corporate with 25 practices from the South West of England to Scotland.

The Garforth practice provides general dentistry for adults and children and a combination of private and NHS treatment.

Genix says it has invested significantly in the premises to create a modern, comfortable and relaxing environment for patients and it is equipped with the latest dental technology.

The practice features the company’s signature Hollywood-themed interior decoration with iconic photographs of film stars from classic cinema.

Genix founder and managing director Mustafa Mohammed said: “We founded our business in Garforth 10 years ago in response to the shortage of NHS dentists.

“Our aim was, and still is, to make dental care accessible to all and to give both NHS and private patients an excellent standard of care.

“From its roots in the North of England, Genix has grown into a national business.

“We are investing in the future of dental industry by training the next generation of dentists and technicians and providing apprenticeships for young people who want to have successful and rewarding careers.”

As part of its commitment to the communities in which it operates, Genix Healthcare has been a long-standing supporter of Garforth Town AFC.