MP opens centre at nature reserve

A new visitor centre for a nature reserve in the region has been officially opened.

Funders, staff and volunteers joined Rosie Winterton, MP for Central Doncaster at the ceremony at Potteric Carr Nature Reserve in Doncaster on Friday.

The centre boasts a gift shop, tea room, outdoor deck, toilets, meeting space and has information about Potteric Carr and the work of Yorkshire Wildlife Trust.

The new visitor centre acts as a gateway to the nature reserve which, at almost 600 acres is the largest urban nature reserve in the UK and attracts 30,000 visitors each year.

Mrs Winterton said: “Potteric Carr is a fantastic asset for Doncaster and the whole of Yorkshire.

“It is an honour to open this superb centre and it is a tribute to the hard work of volunteers and staff of Yorkshire Wildlife Trust.”