MPs to discuss response to sexual harassment claims

Theresa May is expected to sit in on a debate on sexual harassment allegations against MPs later today following reports of misconduct involving two high profile Conservative politicians.

The Prime Minister has already written to the Speaker of the House John Bercow about the revelations, calling for tougher actions to "stamp out" unwanted sexual behaviour in Westminster.

Her intervention came off the back of reports that the International Development Minister Mark Garnier made sexually suggestive comments to his Parliamentary secretary - prompting an internal government inquiry

The former Pensions Secretary and one-time leadership hopeful Stephen Crabb has also admitted to sending sexually explicit messages to a young job applicant, echoing reports of a similar incident last year.

Mrs May's official spokesman this morning declined to confirm that the Prime Minister has full confidence in Mr Garnier, stating that he did not want to pre-empt the outcome of the inquiry being conducted by the Cabinet Office.

His comment came as Leader of the Commons Andrea Leadsom prepared to address MPs on Monday afternoon about allegations of inappropriate and unwanted sexual behaviour at Westminster.

The spokesman said the PM would be present in the House to hear Ms Leadsom's statement on the issue as well as MPs' comments in the debate which will follow.

He denied claims that Mrs May was regularly updated by Conservative whips on a dossier of allegations relating to her party's MPs.

A list of 13 MPs facing harassment allegations has been circulating at Westminster, according to The Daily Telegraph, as Number 10 again made clear any unwanted sexual behaviour was "completely unacceptable".

Meanwhile the Guido Fawkes website claimed Tory aides had compiled a spreadsheet of 36 Conservative MPs - including 20 ministers - accused of inappropriate behaviour.

The Labour MP Harriet Harman has been granted an Urgent Question on sexual harassment in Parliament, which is due to take place after Ms Leadsom's statement.