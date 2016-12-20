MPs to quiz author of damning integration report

The author of a damning report into the state of integration in modern day Britain will be questioned by MPs next month – including over accusations that she was too critical toward Muslim communities.

Published at the beginning of December, Dame Louise Casey’s review concluded that segregation and social exclusion have reached “worrying levels” in some parts of the country.

It went on to accuse public bodies of ignoring or condoning divisive religious practices for fear of being called racist or Islamaphobic, and suggested that immigrants could take “an oath of integration” reflecting British values.

The Communities and Local Government select committee have announced they will now question Dame Louise, to examine how the Government should respond to the challenges she has highlighted.

But chairman Clive Betts stressed they will also be asking her about claims that she placed too much emphasis on the role of Islamic communities, rather than factors such as poverty, poor housing and education.

“The Committee is looking forwarded to hearing directly from Dame Louise Casey, when we will examine some of her conclusions and recommendations in more detail” the Sheffield Attercliffe MP said.

“[We will] seek her view of how the Government has responded to the findings so far and what more she would like to see happen,

“We will also be putting to her some of the criticism of her review, including concerns that it focuses too much on Britain’s Muslim communities and that it overlooks wider social problems.”

The session will take place on January 9.