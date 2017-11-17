Much-missed Harrogate man: tribute event

A major charity event is to be held to mark the 10th anniversary of a much-missed Harrogate man

Family, friends and fellow footballers were shocked when Adam Tennant died in 2007 of cardiac arrest aged just 41 while playing local football for Spa Athletic.

Next year will be the tenth anniversary of the passing of this popular family man and plans are now in hand to hold the Adam Tennant Memorial Trophy match at Harrogate Town FC on June 9, 2018 with proceeds going to the British Heart Foundation and, hopefully, Cardic Risk in The Young.

One of the main organisers, Steve Kilroy said: “I was the Spa Atheltic Reserves manager at that time and we are all keen to mark the anniversary. I have created the Adam Tennant Memorial Trophy page on Facebook and am now looking at ways to organise ways of raising money.”

A pillar of the community, a well-known footballer, partner of a chartered accountancy firm and a member of the Board of Governors for his old school, Ashville College, Adam had many friends and colleagues who still mourn his passing.

Steve Kilroy is grateful to local businesses and groups who are suppporting the event but is now looking for more raffle prizes.

Anyone who would like to help, should email Steve at skilroy@live.co.uk