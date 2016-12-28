Multi-vehicle crash blocks part of M18

A serious accident is causing delays on part of the M18 in South Yorkshire.
Highways England confirmed that traffic was at a standstill on the northbound carriageway between Junctions 1 and 2 near Maltby following the crash on Wednesday afternoon.
Traffic is held on #M18 northbound btwn J1 and J2, nr #Maltby due to a multi-vehicle collision. @SYFR at scene. Delays building on approach.— Highways England (@HighwaysNEAST) December 28, 2016
Several vehicles are thought to be involved and emergency services are at the scene. Delays are now building on the approach.