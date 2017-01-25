Murder accused ‘let his demons out to play’

THE man charged with murdering riding instructor Fiona Southwell was accused of “letting his demons out to play” in the dock at Hull Crown Court today.

Daniel Edwards, 22, was quizzed over a series of messages he shared on the social networking site Facebook in the days leading up to the murder of Miss Southwell, whose body was found at Grange Farm, near Hornsea last July 15, and texts to a friend saying he felt he was going to have a breakdown.

David Gordon, prosecuting, said Mr Edwards was in a “very dark place...having gloomy, depressing, angry thoughts.”

He’d lost a paid job with a tyre business, and in mid-May his £80-a-week job looking after horses at Grange Farm to Miss Southwell, and was down to doing a voluntary job, with the odd tip. Mr Gordon said: “Your stepmother said you tend to be nonchalant. But it mattered to you didn’t it? (“No” replied Mr Edwards) You resented Fiona Southwell.” “Not all,” replied Mr Edwards.

Mr Gordon said two messages he shared referred to demons, including one at 10.16am on the day of the murder, which read: “I’ve been fighting my demons for so many years I am beginning to think I should call a truce.”

He said: “A mere ‘like’ was not enough: you had to share this it with all your Facebook friends. You are adopting what this said. “Had you been fighting your demons for so many years?” “No” replied Mr Edwards.

Mr Gordon went on: “This is the day after telling your best friend you feel like you are going to have a breakdown and go on hard drugs. Why is it that you want to put it on the (Facebook) wall? Is it because it accurately reflected your feeling at the time? (Quoting another message) ‘Many people say I have changed, but the truth is I have just found myself.’

“Had you let those demons out to play is that what happened?” “No” replied Mr Edwards.

Earlier he denied attacking Miss Southwell with a knife and then wiping it with a vest and throwing it away in a hedge behind the farm. Asked by his defence counsel Timothy Roberts QC whether he knew how her blood came to be on his trainers, jeans and left ankle, he answered “no.” The trial continues.