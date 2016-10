A murder enquiry has been launched after a dad and his eight-year-old daughter were killed in a house fire.

Andrew Broadhead, 42, and young Kiera Broadhead, died in the blaze at their home in Ash Crescent, Stanley yesterday.

Andrew’s wife Sara, 35, and their 13-year-old daughter Mia escaped with non-life threatening injuries.

The family had only returned from a holiday in Spain on Tuesday.