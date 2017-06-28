Murder investigation launched after man’s body found in Huddersfield

Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the discovery of a man’s body at a house in Huddersfield this morning, police have confirmed.

West Yorkshire Police said officers attended an address in Royds Avenue, Paddock at around 6.30am today where the body of a 79-year-old man was found.

A 55-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police said the coroner’s office had been informed of the death and enquiries into the suspected murder were ongoing.

A spokesperson for the force said: “A cordon has been put in place and early stage enquiries are being carried out to determine the full circumstances.”