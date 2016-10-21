Murder investigation launched in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 50-year-old man in Scarborough.
The incident, which occurred at a flat on Princess Street, in the Old Town area, was reported by the ambulance service at 4.39pm on Thursday (20 October 2016).
A 54-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
He is being held in custody for questioning while enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.
If you would prefer to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
Please quote reference number 12160190924 when providing details about this incident.
