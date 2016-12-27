Murder investigation underway after woman found dead on Boxing Day

A murder investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside a home in Bradford on Boxing Day.

The body of the woman, in her thirties, was found by officers at an address in Bankholme Court, Holmewood, at around 4.20pm yesterday (Monday).

Police were called to the property after paramedics discovered her body.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and a post mortem examination will be carried out.

Police have arrested two men, aged 33 and 42, on suspicion of murder.

Both remain in custody today (Tuesday).

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Spencer, of the Homicide and Major Enquiries Team, said: "This is believed to be an isolated incident and our enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances."

Anyone who may be able to assist the investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiries Team on 101, quoting log 0913 of 26 December.