Murder probe after woman found dead in Bradford LATEST

Police have launched a murder investigation after a woman’s body was found at a property.

Officers were called to Bankholme Court, Holmewood, Bradford, at 4.20pm on Boxing Day, after paramedics attended.

The woman, believed to be in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

West Yorkshire Police have arrested two men aged 33 and 42 on suspicion of murder, and they remain in custody.

A post-mortem examination will be held later.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Spencer, of the homicide and major enquiries team, said: “This is believed to be an isolated incident and our inquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances.”

Anyone who may be able to assist the investigation is asked to contact his team on 101.