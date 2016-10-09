Murder probe after woman’s body is found in Barnsley

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a woman in South Yorkshire.

Police found the woman’s body at a property on West Street, Goldthorpe, near Barnsley.

They made the grim discovery while responding to concerns for the safety of a woman at the property.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The victim has yet to be formally identified.

South Yorkshire Police’s Det Chief Insp Steve Ashmore said yesterday: “There has been an arrest in connection with the murder.

“However, we still need the public’s help in piecing together the circumstances.

“Anyone who may have seen or heard anything from around 6am this morning in the area of West Street or may have seen a blue Ford Fiesta being driven around the Goldthorpe area since 6am this morning should call us.”

Anyone with information can contact the South Yorkshire force on its 101 phone number, quoting log reference 364 of October 8.