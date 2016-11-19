Murder probe as Leeds man, 24, is found dead in city flat

Detectives have been carrying out door to door enquiries after the discovery of a man’s body in a flat prompted a murder enquiry.

The identity of the 24 year old man has not yet been confirmed and it is believed he had not been seen by friends since early November.

The scene in Hyde Park, where a 24-year-old man has been found dead

He was found at the property at St John’s Close in the Hyde Park area on Thursday afternoon but police only released details of the incident over the weekend.

Yesterday there was a hive of police activity at the scene.

Detectives were carrying out house to house enquiries and reviewing CCTV while specialist forensic officers donning white suits could be seen photographing objects near the man’s flat.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said that concerns were raised for the man living there and he was found dead inside the flat.

They added: “His death is being treated as murder and an investigation is being carried out by detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.”

The incident has shocked nearby residents, many of whom said they didn’t know the victim and only knew something had happened when the police arrived.

One neighbour said: “He kept himself to himself. We did not know there was anyone living there.

“The police came round asking if we knew him or whether we had seen him but they have still not confirmed anything.”

Another neighbour said: “I never met him but had just heard a voice once. I have been here seven years but didn’t know his face. It is the kind of thing you see on TV but don’t expect next door.”

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area since the beginning of November or has any information is asked to contact 101 and reference 949 of November 17 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.