Murder suspects appear at crown court

Two men accused of murdering 50-year-old Richard Walker at a flat in Scarborough have made their first appearance at Leeds Crown Court.

Anyone accused of murder has to appear before a judge within 48 hours in case a bail application is made, but Jonathan Sharp prosecuting told the court today (Wednesday October 26) neither Clifford Honeyman nor Andrew Thomas Stevenson were making such an application.

Both Honeyman, 42 and Stevenson, 39 each of no fixed address are charged with the murder of Richard Ian Walker, known as Ricky, at an address in Princess Street last week.

During a seven minute hearing Mr Sharp told the court the trial was expected to last at least two weeks. No plea was entered to the charge.

Taryn Turner representing Honeyman and Kevin Blount for Stevenson said they admitted presence at the address but denied involvement in any assault.

The body of Mr Walker, 50, was found on October 19.

Both men are also charged with two robberies in the previous week.

Judge Geoffrey Marson QC agreed to fix a plea and trial preparation hearing for November 23. He said he would not fix a trial date today but the court had a slot available between March 7-30 next year as well as one in April.

He told the two defendants: “The next hearing in the case will be on 23 November and in the meantime you will remain in custody.”