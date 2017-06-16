Murder trial to be held over burnt body found in Leeds woodland

Five people are to go on trial in relation to the death of a woman whose burnt body was found in a Leeds woodland.

Akshar Ali, 26, and Yasmin Ahmed, 26, today pleaded not guilty to the murder of Sinead Wooding.

Miss Wooding's body was discovered by joggers near Alwoodley Crags car park in Stairfoot Lane on Sunday May 14.

Ali, of Kings Road, Hyde Park, and Ahmed, of Reginald Mount, Chapeltown, appeared in the dock at Leeds Crown Crown Court alongside three other defendants.

Asim Ali, 20, of Kings Road, Hyde Park, Aktahr Bi, 44, of Kings Road, Hyde Park, and Vicky Briggs, 25, of Reginald Mount, Chapeltown, pleaded not guilty to assisting an offender.

The charge against Asim Ali relates to "procuring a vehicle to dispose of the corpse of Sinead Wooding and assisting in the disposal and burning" of her body to impede the apprehension and prosecution of Akshar Ali and Yasmin Ahmed.

The charge against Briggs relates to "assisting in the cleaning up and burning of material following the murder of Sinead Wooding."

Bi is accused of making arrangements for the procurement of a vehicle to dispose of the corpse of Sinead Wooding.

All five defendants are to go on trial on November 13 this year. The trial is expected to last around five weeks.

The public gallery was full throughout the 40 minute hearing.

The court heard there was still a lot of scientific work to be undertaken in the investigation.

Prosecutor Nicholas Campbell said: "One of the difficulties caused is not only the destruction to the body, but also the destruction of a large amount of material in a bonfire set on the night the body was taken from the place of murder to Adel woods."

CCTV footage is also being examined as part of the investigation.

Akshar Ali and Yasmin Ahmed were remanded in custody until the trial. The other three defendants were granted bail.