Musical phenomenon Wicked defies gravity for Leeds return

Musical phenomenon Wicked is set to fly back into Leeds next year.

The hugely successful production, which was seen by more than 42,000 people in Leeds during its last run in summer 2014, will be performed at the Leeds Grand Theatre from June 13 to July 7, 2018.

Ian Sime, general manager at the theatre, said: “We were taken aback by the queues to purchase tickets on the first day of sale, and from there it went from strength to strength. It’s a testimony to a wonderful show and an enthusiastic and committed audience.”

Tickets for the show, which is the ‘untold story of the Witches of Oz’, go on sale on February 3. Visit leedsgrandtheatre.com or call 0844 8482700.