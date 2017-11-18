My Yorkshire: Johnny Whiteley MBE

Rugby League hero Johnny Whiteley MBE, 87, played more than 400 times for Hull FC between 1950-65, was capped 15 times and as a player, and as a coach, won the Ashes in Australia.

What is your first Yorkshire memory?

I was born near the Hull fish docks and my father was a trawlerman. We lived in Scarborough Street and one of my first memories was when we were bombed in May 1942. I was in the air raid shelter and when we came out half our house had disappeared. We had to live in hostels and church halls and slept on mattresses stuffed with straw. The bomb killed 50 people and injured 200 odd.

What is your favourite part of Yorkshire and why?

I would say Bempton Cliffs near Flamborough Head and Filey. I had two aunts who lived there. It was our holiday retreat in the summer. A big hulk of my youth was spent at Bempton and we’d get the train which stopped at every station on the way to Scarborough. I like the Yorkshire coast and after the war I worked as a drayman delivering beer to the pub in Bempton and drove every day for five years to Scarborough to supply beer to the depot in King Street.

What is your favourite walk?

Without question Brantingham Dale, a few miles west of Hull. I’ve run up and down there virtually all my life and I still go up there. I know every bridle path in the area. I used to say you could be in Switzerland. It’s never been built on and Brantingham Dale is just the same as before the war.

And your favourite view in Yorkshire?

I go back to Bempton Cliffs, the highest in England. You’ve just go to look out across the bay to realise the beauty of the area. During the Second World War, we were evacuated for a time to Filey and all the food was rationed and after the war too. I was rugby international at 20 and food was rationed ‘till I was 25, so you never saw anyone who was obese.

Which Yorkshire sportsman, or woman, past or present, would you like to take out for lunch?

I was a great admirer of Freddie Trueman. Yorkshire cricket when I was growing up was known all over the world and Sir Len Hutton and the team were superstars. Then Freddie came along. He’d come to watch Hull play and Freddie and I had a benefit year the same year. He would bring other Yorkshire and England cricketers to the events and you felt privileged to be among celebrities.

Do you have any favourite Yorkshire actors or entertainers whom you would like to take out for dinner?

Tom Courtney’s from Hull and like me, Tom likes his roots. I’ve been with him to some Heart Foundation dinners. David Whitfield, the singer from the 1950s who had several hits, was from Hull and became a good friend and a supporter of Hull FC. But the comedian from the 1970s, Norman Collier also from Hull, stands out. Norman was one of my best friends. We were golf partners and Norman was very funny indeed.

What do you think it is that gives Yorkshire its unique identity?

We are the biggest and strongest county and when you’ve lived in the county and represented it, it cements a love for the area. You are proud to be a Yorkshireman. I think there are special Yorkshire values. Hull and Yorkshire people have warmth. I’ve known rugby league players from Australia, New Zealand and Polynesia who’ve played for Hull FC. All of them loved to come back to Hull and when they left the city they did so with affection and that’s a testimony to Hull and Yorkshire folk.

Do you follow other sports and, if so, what?

I love rugby union. I played only a bit during National Service in the Army, but I’ve taught it to hundreds of boys just as I have rugby league. I like analysing both codes. I could have had a trial with Hull City in 1946, and after I played in a cup final at Boothferry Park, the old Hull City ground, the then manager of Hull, Major Buckley, offered me a trial. I said no. I told him I’d always wanted to play rugby league. My uncle had played for Hull Kingston Rovers and Castleford.

What would be your idea of a perfect day out or weekend away in Yorkshire?

It would have to be to a rugby league match at Leeds. Headingley has always been special because of rugby and cricket. I played well there and have fond memories. Leeds have always been a good side, a very professional one and Leeds set the standards to this day.

Do you think Yorkshire has changed for the better or worse since you’ve known it?

We’ve had bad periods because of the economic climate. The mines and the fish docks in Hull have shut down, but I would say for the better. People are living in better houses and they expect more than we did in the back streets. People are better educated. I left school at 14 and got a job as a fish filleter!