My Yorkshire: The Rt Rev Alison White, Bishop of Hull

The Rt Rev Alison White has been the Anglican Bishop of Hull since 2015. She is only the second female bishop in the Church of England and lives in Hessle, near Hull.

What is your first Yorkshire memory?

Every year when I was in County Durham I used to come down with a friend and spend two days in York to do my Christmas shopping. We’d go to a bed and breakfast and I will never forget the magic of the city in the festive season. The beauty of the floodlit Minster and the real friendliness of the people made York a great place to visit. I love York and it is a beautiful gem of a city. It has lots of interesting history and it is easy to get to. My husband lived and worked in York before we met so he has a special place in his heart for it as well.

Do you have a favourite view in Yorkshire?

I love going through the Wolds which are in the centre of my patch. There’s something that lifts the heart and spirit when you drive through the Wolds countryside. The villages there have a different character and many stories and I think the Wolds are one of the best kept secrets. I’d like more people to come and enjoy the area. The other view that really anchors me is the Humber Bridge, one view is almost at the bottom of our garden. I see the Humber Bridge and I feel I am coming home. It’s a most elegant structure and I love it.

How would you describe the East Riding?

One of the things that has deeply moved me is the sheer friendliness of the people. I’m not a Yorkshirewoman but I feel at home here and that’s due to the welcome people have given me. There’s no side to them and they are pretty shrewd in deciding whether you are alright or not. I wouldn’t be anywhere else. I really wouldn’t and I think Hull and the area is just the best place to be a bishop. I am responsible for more than 190 churches and the thing I love in the local communities is the care they show for their churches. I adore visiting and getting to know people and places. It’s the living community, the villages, the characters, the hopes and the activities that make a church.

Do you have a favourite walk?

I went on a pilgrimage walk to Flamborough Head and it was so beautiful along the coast and highly refreshing. I love the Yorkshire coast and to have the coast and the Wolds and then being able to walk along the banks of the Humber is just brilliant. There’s something about seeing the life of a river, both the wildlife and the commerce on the Humber. I’ve had some of the most moving moments of my time here standing on the banks of the river on Lost Trawlermen’s Day when families who’ve lost men at sea place wreaths or cast flowers on to the water in their memory.

How are you involved in events during the year that Hull is the City of Culture?

All the denominations are involved and we have an association of more than 90 churches across the city under the heading Believe in Hull. We’ve come together to see what we can do to encourage the creative gifts that exist in all communities. We had Easter Praise in the City Hall where we had one thousand people raising the roof. It was magnificent and then we had an all-day event in the city centre we called Feed the 5,000 when we gave away fish sandwiches and we also had made more than six thousand knitted fish. There were bands, too, and street theatre and it was great fun.

What is your favourite building?

A wonderful new area has been created outside Holy Trinity Church which was made into a Minster in May this year. An old wall has been taken down and instead you now have shallow pools of water so the buildings are reflected. It is simply stunning and lots of children come and you see them splashing about and having a hilarious time.

Do you have a favourite restaurant?

My favourite restaurant is called Hullen House where I live and I’ll tell you why. My husband, Frank, who was the Assistant Bishop of Newcastle, has now retired and he cooks beautifully so there’s no need to eat out.

Who is your favourite Yorkshire author?

Since I’ve been here I have read a famous book about the area, South Riding, written by Winifred Holtby and published in 1936. Winifred was from the East Riding and was born in Rudston which is between Driffield and Bridlington. It’s a great read, but I also enjoy and love poetry. As we know, one of the country’s most distinguished poets, Philip Larkin, was for many years the librarian at Hull University. As part of the City of Culture programme, the university has put on an exhibition devoted to Larkin which is called Larkin: New Eyes Each Year. It is fantastic.

