Mystery of Yorkshire's purple snowman is solved

A purple snowman which has appeared in Yorkshire has been met with confusion and wonder across social media.

With his cheery smile and bright colours, he certainly stands out among the snow.

The unusual purple creation is not the result of some sly photo-shopping - but a pile of hay bales, sprayed purple.

The creation, in The Yorkshire Dales, has already become something of a seasonal tourist attraction.

It looks as though more snow could be on the way, too.

