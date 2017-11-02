Mystery surrounds death of man found injured in Sheffield city centre

Mystery still surrounds the death of a man who was found injured in Sheffield city centre and died four months later.

Harrison Watkinson, aged 28, of Holme Lane, Malin Bridge, was found injured after striking his head on steps in Fitzalan Square, Sheffield city centre, on June 6, last year.

Police officers at the place where Harrison Watkinson was found injured

He underwent a number of operations in his fight for survival but died three months later on September 10.

Police statements read out at an inquest into the death, revealed that during an altercation Mr Watkinson had 'swung a punch' at another man and fallen backwards, causing him to 'hit his head' on some steps between Fitzalan Square and Ponds Forge International Sports Centre.

But Mr Harrison's mum Debra Watkinson said she did not believe that version of events and claimed her son had been assaulted and fell to his death.

A teenage girl who witnessed the incident said Mr Watkinson 'appeared to be drunk' and was 'stumbling around' beforehand.

Police officers in Sheffield city centre after Harrison Watkinson was found injured

Recording a narrative verdict, Coroner Chris Dorries said: "Harrison Watkinson received a fatal head injury on steps adjacent to Fitzalan Square, Sheffield, on June 6, 2016.

"It has not been possible for the court to determine whether this injury arose from a simple fall, a slip whilst engaging in a tussle with another, or was the result of a single blow knocking him to the ground."

A man, who was 18 at the time of the incident, was arrested on suspicion of assault but never charged.