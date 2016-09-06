Naked woman is pictured walking through Doncaster in broad daylight

A naked woman has been photographed, apparently taking a stroll through Doncaster town centre in broad daylight.

The unknown blonde was captured on camera, yards from two of the town's biggest churches and a stone's throw from Doncaster Museum and Art Gallery on Chequer Road.

The photo appears to have been taken opposite Beechfield Garage. (Photo: Google Maps).

The woman, whose face is not visible, was spotted walking towards the town centre near St Peter in Chains Roman Catholic Church by a reader who shared the photo on Facebook.

With the caption "Beautiful day for a stroll down chequer road", the woman, sporting shoulder length hair and with what appears to be a tattoo on her right arm, appears carefree and oblivious to her surrounding as she strolls barefoot past parked cars.

The photo appears to have been taken near the Beechfield Garage, a short stroll from Doncaster Police station and Doncaster Baptist Church.

Janice Wise, who witnessed the scene. which happened at around 2.30pm on Friday, said: "We saw her walking towards the police station,its a wonder no cars crashed.

The woman was pictured walking past St Peter in Chains Roman Catholic Church. (Photo: Google Maps).

"There was a man with her with a coat. It looked like he was saying to her put it on - she was talking to him and shaking her head.

"I thought she was going to the police station as some sort of protest."

The incident comes a few months after film emerged of a naked couple having sex in broad daylight, yards from students at Doncaster College.

Last September, South Yorkshire Police announced it was stepping up efforts to prosecute people committing acts of public indecency in Doncaster.

The warning came after figures revealed Doncaster police had received a total of 48 complaints of public indecency since 2010.

The figures, obtained under a Freedom of Information request, showed that in addition, 17 people had also been charged with offences of public indecency, which is defined as acts of nudity or sexual activity in view of the public.

Commenting on the figures last September, Detective Inspector Jade Brice, from Doncaster police, said: “Incidents of this nature can be highly distressing for victims and witnesses, so they are thoroughly investigated so that offenders can be quickly identified.

“In the last five years that the data period covers, we have charged 17 people in outraging public indecency offences, demonstrating our commitment to making Doncaster safer.”