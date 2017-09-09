Search

NASA photographer to showcase stunning work for Harrogate photography evening

Bill Ingalls, NASA's Senior Photographer since 1989, will be talking to the group live from the Baikonur Cosmodromein Kazakhstan, credit Bill Ingalls
Bill Ingalls, NASA's Senior Photographer since 1989, will be talking to the group live from the Baikonur Cosmodromein Kazakhstan, credit Bill Ingalls
0
Have your say

A photographer who captured key moments in mankind's efforts at space exploration is to join members of the Harrogate Photographic Society as the first guest of it's returning Monday Evening Sessions.

On Monday, September 11 Bill Ingalls, NASA's Senior Photographer since 1989, will be talking to the group live from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan to discuss his work, including snapping the final launch of the space shuttle Atlantis and the first launch of a US citizen on a Russian rocket. The event will take place at the Friends Hall, Homestead Road.