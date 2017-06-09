NATIONAL NEWS: BREAKING - Man with a knife holds people hostage at Job Centre in Newcastle

A number of people were held hostage by a man armed with a knife at a Job Centre in the North East.

Police were called to the incident at around 8am this morning.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "Police are currently dealing with an ongoing situation in Newcastle Police were called to Job Centre Plus, Clifford Street in Byker at around 8am following reports of a man causing a disturbance.

"Officers have attended and found the man armed with a knife had entered the premises and it is believed that several members of staff are being held there. Several other staff members have left."

In the last few minutes police have announced that all the hostages are believed to have been released safely.