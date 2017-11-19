NATIONAL NEWS: 'No others involved' in Gaia Pope's death, say police

Have your say

There were no injuries to suggest 'any other person was involved' in the death of missing teenager Gaia Pope, police have said this evening.

The 19-year-old's body was found on Saturday in a field near Swanage, 11 days after she was last seen.

Dorset Police is treating her death as 'unexplained' pending toxicology results.

Three people were arrested on suspicion of murder as part of the investigation and released under investigation.

Det Supt Paul Kessell said: "The post-mortem examination has not identified any injuries to suggest any other person was involved in her death.

"The cause of death is undetermined, pending toxicology. The coroner is involved in the oversight of these examinations but at this time this remains an investigation into an unexplained death."

Miss Pope, who had severe epilepsy, had not been seen since November 7.

Her disappearance prompted a massive campaign from family and friends who spent days scouring the town.