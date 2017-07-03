Nearly half of all workers in the region ‘are looking for a new job’

Just under half of all workers in Yorkshire are looking for a new job this year, a study claims.

The YouGov research commissioned by specialist recruiter REED, which asked more than 2,000 people about their careers in 2017, found that 36 per cent of employees are feeling optimistic about their career prospects despite a lack of clarity created by the Brexit vote.

Optimism and confidence are high among employers too, as 51 per cent of those surveyed in the Yorkshire said they had been given a pay rise in 2016, compared to just 42 per cent who were asked the same question in a previous REED survey from 2015.

While an increase in salary is still the primary motivation for workers in Yorkshire to look for a new job (40 per cent), other reasons were also revealed. Almost a third (30 per cent) would move for an improved work-life balance and 32 per cent for a better working environment. And pensions have a major impact on attracting and retaining workers with 55 per cent of people across the UK saying a pension plan is an important part of the decision to either stay in their current role or look around. Claire Harvey, senior divisional director of REED in the North, said: “UK workers and businesses are confident that 2017 is a great year for them and those in the Northern half of the country are no different.

“The jobs market always proves to be a good barometer for the economy and we believe this promising early indication is a sign of things to come.

“This research for 2017 shows that workers are confident to look for a new job despite the wider backdrop of leaving the EU.”

Among the next generation of workers, more than half (51 per cent) of those between the ages of 18 and 24 would move to have more opportunities to learn and develop their skills, 49 per cent for better career prospects and 45 per cent for a better company culture. More than half (61 per cent) of 18-24 year olds would still move for a better salary.

Ms Harvey added: “Along with marketing and creative, digital has been a particular growth area in 2016 as more clients realise their online presence really needs to stand out in order to attract business.”