Neo G​, a​ Harrogate-based firm that makes neck braces and other ​orthopedic supports​, has won a deal with ​​US pharmacy giant Rite Aid to launch its products in 1,600 stores across the US.​

Neo G​ said its​ products use cutting edge materials and technology to provide relief from a number of conditions such as arthritis, carpal tunnel syndrome​ and​ back pain.

Its range of patented arm, back and leg supports ​plus compression hosiery, neck braces and products for hand rehabilitation and foot care have been developed and tested in association with the UK’s Chartered Society of Physiotherapy.

The firm employ​s​ more than 40 staff at its offices and warehouse​ in Harrogate.​ The ​group, founded by CEO Paul Starkey in 2007​,​ has grown to be the UK’s leading brand of orthopaedic supports, sold online and through retailers and pharmacies including Boots, Superdrug and Lloyds Pharmacy.

The launch marks the first time that Neo G’s Class 1 medical devices have been available in the US through a national retailer. The company already ​sells in 18 countries around the world and has ambitious growth plans for the US, where it aims to become the number one brand in the premium orthopaedic support market.

​Mr Starkey said the agreement with Rite Aid was part of his company’s mission to bring high quality supports, developed in conjunction with physiotherapists, direct to consumers at a volume price point.

“This is the first time our fully accredited medical grade supports have been available in stores nationally in the USA and we hope to expand our reach through more stores and other US retailers over the coming months,” ​he said.

Neo G products are registered with the US Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency in the UK.

​​Dan Jones, commercial director of Neo G​, said: ​​“Our ongoing research and development programme means we have been able to develop many patented, unique solutions to help patient recovery and pain management, and we are constantly testing new products with the input of medical specialists​."

Research has shown increasing consumer demand ​for medical grade orthopaedically engineered supports and braces to help ​with the​ recovery from injury​ and surgery a​nd to effectively alleviate pain from a range of chronic conditions.

Longer waiting times to see specialist doctors​ and​ rising insurance premiums, together with reduced coverage by some US insurance providers, are all contributing to the increase in sales of premium hospital quality products across the sector in North America.