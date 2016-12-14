Neo-Nazi terror group outlawed to defend values of murdered MP Jo Cox

Outlawing a Neo-Nazi group in the wake of Jo Cox’s murder will prevent its members from continuing to groom and radicalise young right-wing extremists in Yorkshire, Home Secretary Amber Rudd says.

Writing exclusively in The Yorkshire Post, Mrs Rudd claims the racist National Action organisation – due to be banned by Parliament this week – has been active in this county.

Jo Cox

Her action comes after the outfit took to social media to praise loner Thomas Mair, who was convicted at the Old Bailey last month of killing Mrs Cox as the Batley & Spen MP arrived at Birstall Library on June 16 for a constituency surgery.

As a consequence of the legislation, anyone found being a member of the group – or showing support for it – can be jailed for up to 10 years if they are convicted by the courts. “Proscribing the group will prevent its membership in Yorkshire growing and stop the spread of propaganda which allows a culture of division to thrive,” writes Mrs Rudd.

“We know the group has been deliberately targeting the recruitment of young people through its Yorkshire-specific Twitter account, and this ban will help protect vulnerable individuals who may be at risk of being taken in and radicalised by their toxic narrative.

“Thankfully extreme-right wing terrorist attacks are rare. But one attack is one too many and, as the senseless murder of Jo Cox demonstrated, some people are willing to engage in cold-blooded acts to publicise their despicable views. I am absolutely determined that this violence, and the ideologies that underpin it, will be defeated.”

The Home Secretary said Parliament’s new law would not detract from the existing Prevent strategy, which aims to tackle all forms of extremism and hatred in Britain’s communities.

Paying tribute to the humanity and compassion of Mrs Cox, she adds: “We must not be afraid to categorise these people for what they are: terrorists.”