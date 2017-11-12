Never-before-seen images from much-loved Christmas film on display in Leeds

Have your say

Classic images from the much-loved animation The Snowman are now on display at Leeds Arts University.

‘Re-Animating the Snowman’ includes never-before-seen images from the film based on Raymond Briggs’ timeless tale.

The exhibition also includes cels from The Snowman and the Snowdog, which was released in 2012 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the original The Snowman film.

Both films were created using 200,000 individually-drawn cels.

A selection of the original cels from the films, alongside pre-production work, provides a behind-the-scenes insight into the creation of the animations.

Catriona McAra, Leeds Arts University curator, said: “The Snowman continues to be a festive favourite with the nation, and we are delighted to be able to bring this exhibition to Yorkshire.

“There was a real buzz on the opening night and there has been lots of interest in the cels, which have become an important part of animation and filmmaking history.

“We’d love people to come along and see the exhibition for themselves at our Blenheim Walk Gallery.”

The Snowman is a children’s picture book without words by English author Raymond Briggs, first published in 1978.

It adapted as a 26-minute animated television special for Channel 4 and was first aired on December 26, 1982 and was an immediate success.

The new exhibition, a collaboration between Leeds Arts University and Arts University Bournemouth, is now open and runs until December 15 at Leeds Art University’s Blenheim Walk Gallery.

The gallery is open from 10am to 4pm on Monday to Saturday.

Booking is not required.