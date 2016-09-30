New 20p charge to spend a penny at Leeds Bus Station

LEEDS Bus Station will introduce a 20p charge to use toilets at the station on Sunday after a major revamp was carried out.

The toilets have been refurbished during a three month project, which has also seen resurfacing work carried out to all 26 bus bays at the city centre station.

The refurbished toilets at the bus station - which is used by 30,00 people every day – are due to re-open tomorrow when the 20p charge will be launched.

Diane Groom, West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s assistant director of customer services, said: “I am pleased that we have been able to carry out these much-needed improvements over the summer with minimum inconvenience to bus station users, who are now going to benefit from a smoother ride and smarter toilet facilities.

“I would like to thank customers for bearing with us during the work.

“We will be introducing a small charge to use the toilets, as we did when we refurbished the award-winning Castleford Bus Station.

“Research shows that this helps deter anti-social behaviour and vandalism and this has been borne out at Castleford.

“The income generated will be used to ensure the facilities are maintained to the high standard our customers quite rightly expect.”