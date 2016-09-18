New appeal after man dies from head injuries in Sheffield city centre

Detectives have today issued a new appeal for information following the death of a man who was found with serious head injuries in Sheffield city centre.

Harrison Watkinson was discovered at the bottom of concrete stairs leading off Fitzalan Square, towards Pond Street, at around 1.20pm on June 6.

The 28-year-old remained critically ill in hospital and died last Saturday.

A post-mortem examination revealed this week that he died from a head injury.

And South Yorkshire Police are now appealing for new information and treating his death as unexplained.

Detective Constable Michelle Walton said: “We have made various enquiries, followed up several leads and have spoken to a number of witnesses in an attempt to ascertain the exact circumstances of the incident.

“I would still urge anyone who remembers being in the area at the time, to please come forward, even if you don’t believe you have any information, or you think the details you have may not be useful, it could prove to be vital to our investigation.”

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault two days after the incident but police said he has been released from the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 128 of 7 June 2016.