New appeal over break-in at Leeds home of 95-year-old woman

Police have issued a fresh appeal for the public’s help as they try to trace a man caught on CCTV during a burglary at the home of a 95-year-old woman in Leeds.

Money was stolen during the break-in, which took place in the Kirkstall Road area on Friday, September 30.

PC Alana Scott, of the Leeds District Crime Team, said: “This was a crime targeting an elderly and vulnerable victim who was left very upset by what happened.

“Despite a previous circulation of the CCTV image we have had no information passed to us.

“The image is quite clear and we feel there will be someone out there who knows who he is.”

Anyone with information is asked to ring PC 2129 Scott on West Yorkshire Police’s 101 number, quoting log reference 13160424236.

Calls can also be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.