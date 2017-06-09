New arrest after Bradford firearms discharge

Police investigating a firearms discharge in Bradford have made a further arrest.

The 22-year-old man from the city was arrested today in connection with an incident at a house in Stoney Ridge Avenue on May 22.

Three other men aged 27, 36 and 44 have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Two have been released pending further enquiries, while the 36-year-old man was released without charge.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at around 1am on the day is asked to contact the Protective Services Crime team on 101, quoting 13170230201.

Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.