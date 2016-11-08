New barley crop could help beat diabetes

The potential of ‘Bronze Age’ barley to help beat diabetes is occupying agricultural academics in a major new research project.

Naked barley was a key crop in Bronze Age Britain but since then native varieties have been lost. Yet new scientific evidence suggests that the crop’s naturally occurring soluble fibre - beta glucan - can help to ease type 2 diabetes and control cholesterol.

Students, led by senior lecturer Dr Edward Dickin, at Harper Adams University are now working to produce a variety of the crop that can cope with modern Britain’s climate.

Dr Dickin said: “There is evidence that the beta glucan in naked barley can help with type 2 diabetes as it aids blood glucose metabolism. Type 2 diabetes currently accounts for just over eight per cent of the annual NHS budget. It also supports control cholesterol levels. These health benefits are hard to ignore.”

Dr Dickin wants the crop to be viable for farmers.

He said: “Naked barley hasn’t been common here since the Bronze Age because the yield quantity is lower than covered barley, making it an unviable crop for farmers. We hope to change that. I’ve been crossing naked barley varieties from around the world to try and find a variety which is suitably adapted to the UK climate and produces higher yields. From the current generation we’re working on, we’re getting a good yield, but further testing needs to be done.”

He said food companies are interested in the crop and the first product made from UK-grown naked barley, barley flakes for porridge and baking, went on the market earlier this year.