New BBC show to be filmed in Hebden Bridge

A new BBC series which showcases community projects will be filmed in Hebden Bridge this month.

Let's Get a Good Thing Going follows 'community champions' who are looking to help those around them by setting up a charity project.

The One Show's Kevin Duala will be presenting the show in the Calder Valley town's Little Theatre on Tuesday October from 7pm, and local residents have been invited to drop in and be part of the audience.

If you run a scheme in Hebden Bridge that you feel could be featured on the programme, visit http://sroaudiences.com for details of how to apply.